DNA Verified: Viral clip of ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan with white hair, beard sparks debate, netizens say 'AI-generated'

The video, shared by an X user, shows Khan seated on a chair with two other individuals, and has white hair and looking significantly older than his usual public image with black hair

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 17, 2024, 01:13 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

A short video clip has gained significant attention on social media due to his noticeable appearance to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The video, shared by an X user, shows Khan seated on a chair with two other individuals, and has white hair and looking significantly older than his usual public image with black hair.

The caption accompanying the clip reads, "Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan without makeup & hair dye." The video quickly went viral, prompting various reactions from users on the platform.

Some users expressed disbelief, questioning if the individual in the video was indeed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader or not. One user wrote, “Seriously, this is Imran Khan?” while another sarcastically commented, “Do you expect a guy at 71 to look like a Calvin Klein model?” 

However, scepticism about the video’s authenticity was also evident. One user claimed it was AI-generated, saying, “AI-generated video, stop fooling people.” 

DNA could not independently verify the video. 

Interestingly, on Thursday, Khan appeared before the country's Supreme Court via a video link regarding changes in the anti-corruption laws. A leaked image from the hearing showed Khan with black hair, contradicting the viral clip.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in 2022, is currently entangled in numerous legal battles. He recently appeared in court to contest amendments to Pakistan’s anti-graft laws.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
