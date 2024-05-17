Twitter
Business

Business

Viaan Kapoor: The Humble Visionary Behind the Scenes

Although Viaan Kapoor might present a simple and humble persona in public, his roots reveal a much more intricate background.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 17, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

article-main
Despite his understated public profile, Viaan is well-connected, with a family that operates a multi-million dollar diamond enterprise, catering to clients from the Emirates to the far West.

Embracing simplicity, Viaan finds delight in modesty. However, the reality is that he is far more than meets the eye. His family’s wealth and extensive network are the results of generations of hard work. Viaan respects the hard-earned success of his great-grandfather, but he remains humble, often downplaying his heritage. He once said, "Calling myself an heir to something I know nothing about actually works, as my parents never forced me into the family business. They always desired that I follow my interests, even if the whole world is against it."

Pursuing his passion, Viaan has carved a niche for himself in the film industry. He has designed visual effects (VFX) for the blockbuster movie Bahubali and co-produced several films in India and abroad. Despite his success, much about Viaan and his family remains confidential and private, including his net worth. He prefers a humble and normal life, avoiding the limelight. Viaan once mentioned, "I want to visit a local grocery store with an undisclosed identity, just like a normal citizen, and I love bargaining too."

Rooted in his Gujarati heritage and born to a mother who is a politician from the Patel community, Viaan has an inherent business acumen. He is ambitious and has a grand vision for his future endeavors. He believes that regardless of one's fortune or rise, it is essential to stay grounded. He once said, "No matter who you are or what fortune your family holds, and how far you rise, one must always have their feet on the ground."

A significant highlight of Viaan’s career was being called up by James Cameron, an opportunity that many in the film industry would envy. Viaan recalls his experience with Cameron vividly. "Being called up by James Cameron is not an easy thing. Who doesn’t want to work for his production house? Working with him is the greatest achievement anyone would desire," Viaan shared.

Meeting Cameron, Viaan found him to be humble and family-oriented. "When I first met him, I thought maybe he would be an introvert, but he was very normal and spoke in a serene tone. He made me so comfortable that I felt like a friend to him," Viaan recounted. This opportunity opened doors for Viaan in Hollywood, demonstrating the value of patience and focus on one's goals. Viaan remembers asking if he was in or out and was relieved when Cameron said, "You are on board, Boy."

This moment brought Viaan immense joy and validation. "Wow, just wow," he said, with tears of relief and happiness. It was a significant milestone, reinforcing his belief in pursuing his ambitions with humility and perseverance.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/viaankapoorofficial?utm_source=qr&igsh=MXIzMWRyNjZ0ZmZ0aQ==

