Shahid Kapoor falls while performing on stage at 54th IFFI, video goes viral

Shahid Kapoor fell down while performing at the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Bllywood star Shahid Kapoor, on Monday, performed at the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Videos of him grooving to his songs went viral on social media.

However, in one of the videos, the actor falls while performing while performing on stage. Sharing the video, one of the fan pages wrote, “Shahid Kapoor meets with an accident while performing in 54th IFFI.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, when Nargis was asked about the relationship rumours with Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, the actress said, “It used to drive me insane. One time there was an article that said I moved into Shahid Kapoor's apartment. I wish I had saved these articles so that my mom could come down to visit and meet him. And I had people messaging, ‘Oh, your mom is in town?' What the hell, my mom never even came here. So, I had to get used to all of that.”

She further added, “A reporter came up to me and said, ‘Oh, how does it feel to be enjoying the B-town stars' and she said it in a way like she was insinuating something. They were writing so many stories about different people. I don't even know anyone yet. I just told her, ‘Well, I am waiting for you to turn me into a lesbian' and that was the headline; I got into trouble. I was being sarcastic. But her face dropped and she walked away.”

She further added that the fame that came with Rockstar was ‘weird’ and said, “The fame was very weird. I was so stressed I didn't know my shoulders were touching my ears. My body was so stressed out but I was trying to go through life. It was such a big movie.”