PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live-streaming details for match 65 to be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 14, 2024, 07:56 PM IST

The 65th game of the IPL 2024 will showcase a showdown between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 15th at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals are currently in second place on the points table, while Punjab Kings are at the bottom.

Rajasthan Royals have won eight out of twelve matches they've played this season, while Punjab Kings have secured victories in four out of twelve matches.

Live streaming details

When is the RR Vs PBKS IPL 2024 match?

The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on May 15 in match 65 of the Indian Premier League at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the RR Vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the RR Vs PBKS cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The Guwahati pitch is likely to favor batsmen. In the last two international matches at Barsapara Stadium, both the team batting first and the chasing side scored over 200 runs. In IPL 2023, the team batting first won one match, while the team chasing the target won another.

Weather report

In Barsapara, the temperature will be approximately 26°C, with humidity around 83%. According to Weather.com, there's an 18% chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS -  Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

 

