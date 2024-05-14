Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

OpenAI launches GPT-4o AI model, free for for all ChatGPT users

Meet woman, helps Isha Ambani run Rs 840000 crore Reliance brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 15000000000…

'Anyone considering business deals with...': US warns of sanctions after India-Iran ink Chabahar Port deal

This Indian superstar to feature in Dune Prophecy; and it’s not Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai or Alia Bhatt

Meet man, school dropout who once begged for food, worked as cleaner, guard, now owns Rs 40 crore company, business is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, helps Isha Ambani run Rs 840000 crore Reliance brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 15000000000…

'Anyone considering business deals with...': US warns of sanctions after India-Iran ink Chabahar Port deal

This Indian superstar to feature in Dune Prophecy; and it’s not Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai or Alia Bhatt

Tasty and healthy Indian dishes to manage high blood pressure

What happened between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka?

8 Bollywood actresses who have starred opposite all three Khans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

This Indian superstar to feature in Dune Prophecy; and it’s not Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai or Alia Bhatt

Before his debut in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Rajkummar Rao spoke just one line in this Amitabh Bachchan film

Richa Chadha reveals why Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her for 99 retakes for one shot in Heeramandi: 'He wanted...'

HomeWorld

World

'Anyone considering business deals with...': US warns of sanctions after India-Iran ink Chabahar Port deal

The US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, however, also said that it will let the Indian government speak on its foreign policy goals

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:34 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: US Department of State
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hours after India signed an agreement to operate the Chabahar Port in Iran for 10 years, the United States has warned that "anyone" considering business deals with Tehran needs to be aware of the "potential risk of sanctions." The US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, however, also said that it will let the Indian government speak on its foreign policy goals.

"We are aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar Port, I would let the government of India speak to its own foreign policy goals, vis-a-vis the Chabahar Port as well as its own bilateral relationship with Iran," Vedant Patel said in the press briefing on Monday (local time).

He added: "I would just say...US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we will continue to enforce them."

"Any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risk they are opening themselves up to, potential risk of sanctions," Patel said.

The Long-Term Bilateral Contract on Chabahar Port Operation was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) of India and the Port & Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran on Monday, enabling the operation of Shahid-Behesti port in the Chabahar Port Development Project for a period of 10 years.

IPGL has committed to further equipping and operating the port for the duration of the contract. At the end of the 10-year period, both sides would further extend their cooperation in Chabahar.

IPGL will invest approximately USD 120 million in equipping the port. India has also offered an in-credit window equivalent to USD 250 million, for mutually identified projects aimed at improving Chabahar-related infrastructure.

This 10-year long-term lease agreement further strengthens the bilateral ties between the two countries while bolstering confidence and boosting trust among trading communities in the region.

The Chabahar Port is an India-Iran flagship project that serves as an important transit port for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, which are landlocked countries. India has been a key player in the development and operation of Chabahar Port.

The Indian government has invested in the port's infrastructure and has been involved in upgrading its facilities to make it a viable transit route for Indian goods bound for Afghanistan and Central Asia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, now lives in rented home, struggling to…

Meet star kid who competed with Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; gave Rs 400-crore hit, still had no work after it, is now...

Viral video: Influencer dances with gun in broad daylight on highway, UP Police reacts

First Indian actress to wear bikini on screen, was grandmother of 90s' stars; not Zeenat, Sharmila, Parveen Babi, Rekha

'You all are scaring me': Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable after paps follow her, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement