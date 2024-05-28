Twitter
India head coach application deadline ends: No top foreigner apply; BCCI, Gautam Gambhir remain…

It is understood that no notable foreign name has applied for the post, especially after BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that the Board is looking at someone who has risen through the ranks and knows the domestic structure.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 28, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

India head coach application deadline ends: No top foreigner apply; BCCI, Gautam Gambhir remain…
The deadline for applying for the post of Indian men's cricket team chief coach ended on Monday but both the BCCI and the top name in its wishlist, Gautam Gambhir chose to keep mum on the development. After guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy on Sunday, it is but natural that Gambhir's name is getting more momentum. While both interested parties haven't said anything on record, the BCCI, it seems, doesn't have too many quality options available at the moment.

It is understood that no notable foreign name has applied for the post, especially after BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that the Board is looking at someone who has risen through the ranks and knows the domestic structure.

It could be safely said that the BCCI's primary target was VVS Laxman, the National Cricket Academy head, but the stylish Hyderabadi seems not interested in a full time position which requires him to available for 10 months a year.

"The deadline is fine, but the BCCI brass wouldn't mind taking some more time before reaching a decision. Right now, the team will be busy with World T20 for the better part of the month of June. After that seniors will be rested from tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe where any of the NCA-based senior coaches can accompany the team. So what's the hurry," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Also, KKR principal owner Shah Rukh Khan shares a deep bond with Gambhir and it is not easy to leave an IPL team which has been a part of identity for the former India opener.

There's another aspect that needs to be look into seriously -- what senior India players, currently in New York, feel on whether Gambhir can indeed be Rahul Dravid's replacement. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

