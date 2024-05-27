Meet IIT graduate who struggled to pay college fees, left Rs 84 lakh job to build Rs 170 crore company, business is...

People long to get into IIT and then secure a high-paying job in a renowned company. However, some people leave it to do something of their own. One such inspiring story is of Anurabh Sinha, a Bihar native, and his wife Gunjan Sinha who founded a laundry business.

After studying at IIT, he was earning Rs 84 lakh a year until he decided to quit.

Anurabh was raised in a small house in Bhagalpur. Being a bright student, he started preparing for the IIT in Class 8. After class 12, he was accepted to IIT Bombay. His family struggled to pay for his college education.

Then after graduating from college, he was sent overseas. In 2015, he tied the knot. Thereafter, he began his first venture -Franglobal. He later sold it to Franchise India and entered the hospitality sector in 2015. He then joined Tribo Hotels.

There Arunabh managed the operations of numerous budget hotels in Northern India. It was then that he observed a major gap in the market in the laundry business.

Consequently, the couple decided to establish a laundry company and provide quality services. After Arunabh quit his work in August 2016, they invested Rs 20 lakh to establish the laundromat business UClean in January 2017. Today, the company is worth Rs 170 crore.

By 2017, UClean expanded its franchises in Hyderabad and Pune. UClean now has more than 350 stores in 104 cities across India. UClean has already extended to Bangladesh, and Nepal, and is set to venture in Africa and the Middle East.