Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun-starrer gets postponed, new release date announced; film will now clash with...

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will now release in cinemas worldwide on December 6. It will clash with Vicky Kaushal-starrer period historical drama Chhava.

Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been postponed and will not release on the occasion of Independence Day. The film has been pushed forward by four months and will now be hitting theatres worldwide on December 6.

The production house Mythri Movie Makers made the official announcement on Monday evening as they shared the new release date poster and wrote, "We intend to give you the best. The wait increases for a memorable experience on the big screens. Pushpa 2 The Rule Grand release worldwide on 6th DECEMBER 2024. His rule will be phenomenal. His rule will be unprecedented."



The makers also shared a note revealing the reason behind the film's delay. "Pushpa 2 The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time. However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024. This decision is made in the best interests of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality.The overwhelming response to our teasers and songs across all languages has been heartening, and we promise to deliver a film that you will truly love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audiences and our partners worldwide for their unwavering support. The media and film industries have also been incredibly supportive. Pushpa 2 The Rule will now be released worldwide on December 6th, 2024. We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinemas", their note read.

The much-awaited sequel will now clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal-starrer period historical drama Chhava at the box office. Conincidentally, Chhava also has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The Laxman Utekar directorial has Vicky portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



