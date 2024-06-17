Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kabir Khan breaks his silence on Chandu Champion's low opening at box office: 'Kartik Aaryan's fans have...'

AIFF sacks Igor Stimac as Indian football team head coach

Rahul Gandhi keeps Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IAS with AIR...

Meet woman, billionaire’s daughter who is heiress to Rs 23000 crore empire, started million-dollar firm, net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kabir Khan breaks his silence on Chandu Champion's low opening at box office: 'Kartik Aaryan's fans have...'

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IAS with AIR...

Meet woman, billionaire’s daughter who is heiress to Rs 23000 crore empire, started million-dollar firm, net worth is...

8 animals with incredible speed

8 most powerful passports

Summer drinks to treat Vitamin D deficiency quickly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Kabir Khan breaks his silence on Chandu Champion's low opening at box office: 'Kartik Aaryan's fans have...'

Swara Bhasker slams netizen's 'proud to be vegetarian' post on Bakrid: 'Please relax with the virtue signalling'

Ratna Pathak Shah on why she works with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite ideological differences: 'That's not my...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IAS with AIR...

Dr Akshita Gupta hails from Chandigarh and her father Pawan Gupta is a Principal at Senior Secondary School in Panchkula. Her mother Meena Gupta is a lecturer of Mathematics at a Government Senior Secondary School.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 07:39 PM IST

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IAS with AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IAS officer and doctor are two popular professions in India, but not everyone is able to join them. One inspiring person who became both doctor and IAS is Akshita Gupta.

Dr Akshita Gupta hails from Chandigarh and her father Pawan Gupta is a Principal at Senior Secondary School in Panchkula. Her mother Meena Gupta is a lecturer of Mathematics at a Government Senior Secondary School. 

She started preparing for UPSC exam in the third year and she devoted all her leisure time preparing for the UPSC exam. Then, Akshita worked as a doctor in a hospital while she was preparing for the exam. She did 14 hours shift in hospital and used to study for UPSC exam in the 15 minutes break.  She cleared UPSC exam in her first attempt in 2020 and secured All India Rank of 69.

She choked an effective strategy and focused on topics in which she was weak. “I took all my medicine books and tore off pages related to the UPSC syllabus. It was painful to tear off my books, but it was for the good. I took all the pages, stapled them and made chapters so that I didn’t have to make notes for everything. In this way, I prepared for the medical science optional,” she once said in an interview.

Besides this, Dr Akshita Gupta is very active on social media. She has a Twitter handle named @akshitaguptaIAS and an Instagram handle @14akshita. She has over 18k followers on Twitter and around 24k followers on Instagram.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ITR Filing 2023-24: Check eligibility criteria, key documents required to file income tax return online

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

'He doesn't know how to...': Shahid Afridi slams Babar Azam for replacing Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain

Meet IIT-JEE topper who went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to...

Income Tax Return: Here's how salaried taxpayers can file it online for FY23-24

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement