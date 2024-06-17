Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kabir Khan breaks his silence on Chandu Champion's low opening at box office: 'Kartik Aaryan's fans have...'

AIFF sacks Igor Stimac as Indian football team head coach

Rahul Gandhi keeps Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IAS with AIR...

Meet woman, billionaire’s daughter who is heiress to Rs 23000 crore empire, started million-dollar firm, net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AIFF sacks Igor Stimac as Indian football team head coach

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IAS with AIR...

Meet woman, billionaire’s daughter who is heiress to Rs 23000 crore empire, started million-dollar firm, net worth is...

8 animals with incredible speed

8 most powerful passports

Summer drinks to treat Vitamin D deficiency quickly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Swara Bhasker slams netizen's 'proud to be vegetarian' post on Bakrid: 'Please relax with the virtue signalling'

Ratna Pathak Shah on why she works with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite ideological differences: 'That's not my...'

Meet Aniruddh Dave, TV star who sold wines in bars, spent 57 days on hospital bed, now winning hearts in Chandu Champion

HomeSports

Sports

AIFF sacks Igor Stimac as Indian football team head coach

All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) sacked Igor Stimac as the head coach of the Indian men’s football team after a disappointing show at FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 08:21 PM IST

AIFF sacks Igor Stimac as Indian football team head coach
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday sacked Igor Stimac as the head coach of the country's senior's men's team following a disappointing campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was given an extension last year by the sport's apex body.

India could not make the third round of the World Cup qualifier following a 1-2 defeat against Qatar in their final second round match.

"Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward," the AIFF said in a statement.

"A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect." The 56-year-old Stimac, who was part of the Croatia team that made the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup, had taken charge of the Blue Tigers in 2019, after the departure of Stephen Constantine.

Under Stimac, India won four major trophies, including two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nations Series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.


 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani announces massive project in neighbouring country, to make green hydro plant in…

Viral video: People form human chain to save dog trapped in water reservoir, watch

Wayanad or Raebareli? Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi likely to decide on Monday

Meet mehendi artist whose clients include Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, she charges Rs...

NEET-UG exam row: 'Transparent process will be...,' assures Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to students, parents

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement