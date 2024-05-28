Delhi court rejects bail plea of Umar Khalid in 2020 riots case

The former JNU student Umar Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Khalid is accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai rejected the bail plea.

