Meet man who used to collect milk on cycle in village, now owns Rs 500 crore company, he is from...

Meet man who used to collect milk on cycle in village, now owns Rs 500 crore company

Sometimes, he had to walk for several kilometres due to bumpy roads in villages.

Narayan Majumdar is one of the most successful businessmen in India, who has made his billion-dollar company from scratch. He is a veteran dairy technologist by profession with 35 years of experience in the trade. He is the founder of Red Cow Dairy and leads it as managing director. The company has an annual turnover of Rs 500 crore, as per the company's website. It sells milk, flavoured milk, lassi, doi, ghee, and paneer among other things.

Before starting his own company, Narayan worked with several established milk companies such as Mother Dairy Calcutta as a Quality Control Officer (1980-1995) and at Thacker Dairy Products in Kolkata as a Consultant General Manager. Narayan, who belongs to Nadia district of West Bengal, started his career with Kwality Ice Cream as a Dairy Chemist in 1979. After years of experience, he decided to start his own venture. Narayan started his exemplary entrepreneurial journey with Red Cow Dairy in 1997.

He started on his entrepreneurial journey by collecting milk on his bicycle every day, going from door to door, and village to village. Sometimes, he had to walk for several kilometres due to bumpy roads in villages. His son Nandan Majumdar also works with him as director. Nandan joined the family business in 2007 and has transformed Red Cow Dairy's sales growth, taking it from 32,000 litre per day to 4 lakh litre per day.

