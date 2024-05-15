Twitter
Sachin Tendulkar impressed by Irfan Pathan's wife Safa Baig cooking, calls it....

Recently, Pathan hosted Tendulkar, known as the God of Cricket, for a lavish feast at his residence.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

article-main
Irfan Pathan with his wife Safa Baig
Irfan Pathan is renowned as one of the most talented cricketers in India. Along with his family, he shares a passion for exquisite cuisine. During his time on the cricket field, Pathan often extended invitations to his teammates, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, to dine at his home. He would even prepare special homemade biryani for Tendulkar, a tradition that continues to this day. Recently, Pathan hosted Tendulkar, known as the God of Cricket, for a lavish feast at his residence.

Upon sharing photos of the event, Tendulkar couldn't help but praise the delicious food and the gracious host, Safa Baig. Pathan expressed his gratitude to Tendulkar in a heartfelt message, reminiscing about the joy and camaraderie shared during the evening. The gathering included Pathan's father, as well as his children and Yusuf Pathan's children, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all in attendance.

Sachin Tendulkar praised Irfan Pathan's wife

"What a night under the lights, Irfan! One of those times when no one was willing to call it “Stumps”. Between Safa’s mouth-watering dishes, your father’s entertaining stories, and your children running around, we all had a great time. We’ll resume the session some time soon", Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

It is worth noting that Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan were once teammates on Team India. Presently, Irfan Pathan is providing commentary for Star during the IPL 2024 season, while Sachin Tendulkar has taken on the role of mentor for the Mumbai Indians. Unfortunately, the Mumbai Indians were the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention this year.

