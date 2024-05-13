Twitter
WhatsApp users will no longer be able to take screenshots of profile pictures, working on new feature for...

This WhatsApp feature will be useful in reducing the risk of profile photos being misused or distributed without permission by stopping users from taking screenshots.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 13, 2024, 06:51 AM IST

WhatsApp
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will restrict users from taking screenshots of profile pictures on iOS.

As shown in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a message will occur on the screen notifying users that taking screenshots of profile photos has been blocked to protect everyone’s privacy on the app.

According to the report, this feature will offer an added layer of privacy protection by blocking users from capturing and sharing profile photos without the owner’s consent.

While people may still capture the image with other devices or cameras, blocking the screenshot feature within the app will definitely reduce the unauthorised sharing of profile photos, the report said.

This WhatsApp feature will be useful in reducing the risk of profile photos being misused or distributed without permission by stopping users from taking screenshots.

A feature to block screenshots of profile pictures is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, the report stated.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will offer users a dedicated “filter” to quickly get a list of their favourites from the chats tab on Android.

With this new chat filter, users will get to easily access and prioritise specific conversations with their favourite contacts and groups.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

