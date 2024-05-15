Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed for second time, makers reveal reason: 'As she prioritises...'

Shamita Shetty undergoes surgery for endometriosis; know signs and symptoms of this disease

Aamir Khan never worked with this director after their blockbuster, felt 'betrayed' when filmmaker called him...

SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event after registering...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shamita Shetty undergoes surgery for endometriosis; know signs and symptoms of this disease

SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aamir Khan never worked with this director after their blockbuster, felt 'betrayed' when filmmaker called him...

7 reasons why mud pots are best utensils for cooking

Post-workout diet: Foods to eat and avoid after workout

8 side effects of consuming excess sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Aamir Khan never worked with this director after their blockbuster, felt 'betrayed' when filmmaker called him...

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali becomes first Odia film to be presented at Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Meet IPS officer who worked in Bollywood, cleared UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, now returning to films with...

HomeHealth

Health

Shamita Shetty undergoes surgery for endometriosis; know signs and symptoms of this disease

Endometriosis is a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, commonly on other pelvic organs.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 15, 2024, 08:37 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shamita Shetty, an actor and Bigg Boss 15 contestant, recently had surgery for endometriosis. She posted a video from her hospital bed, advising women to be aware of 'the painful condition' as almost 40% of the women suffer from it yet most of them know little about it.

"Did you know that almost 40% of women suffer from Endometriosis and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors, my gynaecologist Dr Neeta Warty and my GP Dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping till they found out the root cause of my pain. Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed, I’m looking forward to good health and more physically pain-free days," wrote Shamita. 

What is endometriosis

Endometriosis is a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, commonly on other pelvic organs. These abnormal growths respond to hormonal changes, causing inflammation, scarring, and sometimes severe pain during menstruation, intercourse, or bowel movements. 

Causes of endometriosis

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the womb. The exact cause is unknown, but potential factors include hormonal imbalances, genetics, immune system disorders, and retrograde menstruation where menstrual blood flows backward into the pelvic cavity.

Symptoms of endometriosis

Endometriosis symptoms vary but commonly include pelvic pain, particularly during menstruation or sex, excessive bleeding, infertility, and fatigue. Some may experience digestive issues, such as diarrhea, constipation, or bloating, especially during menstruation. Painful urination or bowel movements can also occur. However, symptoms can vary greatly among individuals, and some may have severe endometriosis with minimal symptoms, while others may experience significant discomfort even with mild cases. Early diagnosis and management can help alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IIT graduate gets job with Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now working as…

Congress promises Rs 1 lakh annually to women in poor households

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Meet director who sold business to fund film when studio backed out, spent 40 years and Rs 1000 crore, fired entire team

Baby Reindeer and Netflix warned by UK government over safety, stalking concerns

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement