Shamita Shetty undergoes surgery for endometriosis; know signs and symptoms of this disease

Shamita Shetty, an actor and Bigg Boss 15 contestant, recently had surgery for endometriosis. She posted a video from her hospital bed, advising women to be aware of 'the painful condition' as almost 40% of the women suffer from it yet most of them know little about it.

"Did you know that almost 40% of women suffer from Endometriosis and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors, my gynaecologist Dr Neeta Warty and my GP Dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping till they found out the root cause of my pain. Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed, I’m looking forward to good health and more physically pain-free days," wrote Shamita.

What is endometriosis

Endometriosis is a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, commonly on other pelvic organs. These abnormal growths respond to hormonal changes, causing inflammation, scarring, and sometimes severe pain during menstruation, intercourse, or bowel movements.

Causes of endometriosis

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the womb. The exact cause is unknown, but potential factors include hormonal imbalances, genetics, immune system disorders, and retrograde menstruation where menstrual blood flows backward into the pelvic cavity.

Symptoms of endometriosis

Endometriosis symptoms vary but commonly include pelvic pain, particularly during menstruation or sex, excessive bleeding, infertility, and fatigue. Some may experience digestive issues, such as diarrhea, constipation, or bloating, especially during menstruation. Painful urination or bowel movements can also occur. However, symptoms can vary greatly among individuals, and some may have severe endometriosis with minimal symptoms, while others may experience significant discomfort even with mild cases. Early diagnosis and management can help alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life