Did Diljit Dosanjh cut his hair for Amar Singh Chamkila? Imtiaz Ali reveals ‘he managed to…’

Imtiaz Ali breaks the silence on whether Diljit Dosanjh cut his hair for Amar Singh Chamkila or not.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 07, 2024, 09:46 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Imtiaz Ali reveals if Diljit Dosanjh cut his hair for Amar Singh Chamkila
Diljit Dosanjh impressed everyone with his performance in his recent release Amar Singh Chamkila. However, his no-turban look in the movie invited criticism. A section of society slammed the actor for cutting his hair for a movie. However, now, the director of the film, Imtiaz Ali has finally broken his silence on whether the actor really cut his hair or not. 

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Imtiaz Ali revealed if Diljit Dosanjh cut his hair to play Amar Singh Chamkila in the musical biographical film and told Radio Nasha, "I would not want to share his personal details, but yes, Diljit has worn a wig. That wig is like his turban only. He has not sacrificed a single hair for this film. Because he played a character and he knew how Chamkila looked, so he managed to look the part with a wig. He donned the look very sincerely and with very good intentions." 

Imtiaz Ali also talked about how AR Rahman made the song Vida Karo and said, "Rahman came and sat at his piano at 2:30 am when I and Irshad Kamil were getting ready to leave his studio. He said to switch off the lights and asked for some candles to be lit so that we enjoy the process. He started playing the tune while we spoke about old Hindi film songs… Rahman was talking about music in Guru Dutt films. I was simply enjoying the music as an audience."

Imtiaz Ali's film is based on the life of Punjab's sensational singer Amar Singh Chamkila and sheds light on his life's struggles and achievements. The film also starred Parineeti Chopra, Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, Anuraag Arora and more in pivotal roles. Released on Netflix on April 12, 2024, the film received immense praise from the audience. 

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in the movie Jatt & Julliet 3 which also stars Neeru Bajwa and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 28. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's comic caper Detective Sherdil and Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2. 

