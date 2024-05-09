Oscars' Academy Museum to celebrate music of Indian cinema through RRR and Lagaan soundtracks

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is celebrating the music of Indian cinema at a special event in Los Angeles

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has organised a programme which will explore "musical tapestries" created by acclaimed soundtracks of three celebrated films from Indian cinema -- RRR", Slumdog Millionaire, and Lagaan.

The museum, under the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said the lecture will be held on May 18 at David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles. "Join us in celebrating Indian cinema and Academy Award history through an immersive exploration into the music mastery of RRR (2022), Slumdog Millionaire (2008), and Lagaan (2001). This program delves into the musical tapestries woven by the acclaimed soundtracks of three groundbreaking films, each celebrated not just for their cinematic excellence but also for their musical innovation, and how they resonated with audiences worldwide," according to the Academy Museum's official website.

The lecture will be followed by a live tabla and performance by dance company Bollypop and Sadubas (collaborative duo of classical tabla artist Robin Sukhadia and electronic music producer Ameet Mehta) reinterpreting the music of all three films, the statement read.

SS Rajamouli's RRR followed a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) — in the 1920s. The film earned over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office and became the first Indian production feature to win the best original song Oscar for its Telugu track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and fronted by Aamir Khan, was the last Indian film that made it to the final five nominees in the best foreign language category (now known as best international film) at the Oscars. It lost to No Man's Land in 2001.

Mumbai-set Slumdog Millionaire was a British production, which was directed by Danny Boyle. The 2008 movie won eight Academy Awards, including best picture, director, best original song for AR Rahman and Gulzar. Rahman won another Oscar for best original score. Indian sound designer Resul Pookutty shared the best sound mixing trophy with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.