King Charles net worth sees dramatic surge, now wealthier than Queen Elizabeth II, monarch's fortune soars to...

Analysts attribute this boost primarily to an increase in the value of his property portfolio. This development positions him significantly ahead of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 18, 2024, 04:41 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Despite facing a cancer battle and personal challenges, King Charles has found a silver lining. According to the latest analysis, his personal wealth has experienced a notable increase. The 2024 Sunday Times Rich List reveals that the monarch is now the 258th wealthiest person in the United Kingdom, boasting an estimated net worth of $770 million.

This marks a $12 million rise in King Charles' net worth over the past year. Analysts attribute this boost primarily to an increase in the value of his property portfolio. This development positions him significantly ahead of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose net worth was estimated at $468 million before she passed away in September 2022.

King Charles' net worth is largely derived from private estates, including Sandringham in Norfolk and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, which he inherited from the late Queen. 

The Sunday Times' calculations only include his personal assets, excluding the Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, and the Crown Jewels, which he holds in trust for the nation.

A closer look at King Charles' financial history reveals that, as the Prince of Wales, he earned approximately £23 million annually from the Duchy of Cornwall. This income covered both his and his family's personal and official expenses, including staff and housing costs. 

King Charles' financial prudence has been a key factor in rebuilding his wealth after his high-profile divorce from Princess Diana in 1996. The settlement cost him $21 million, but he strategically saved revenues from the Duchy of Cornwall, a $1 billion estate comprising land, farms, and residences, to restore his financial standing.

