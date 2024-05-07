SS Rajamouli's Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR to have grand re-release, here's how you can watch the blockbuster again

Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR and helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is set to re-release in cinemas on May 10 in Hindi and Telugu languges in 2D and 3D versions.

Directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by the two superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR became a global blockbuster upon its release in cinemas in 2022. With the worldwide gross earnings of Rs 1230 crore (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk), the period action drama became the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal and Rajamouli's own Baahubali 2.

With no new and exciting films releasing in theatres due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, RRR is being re-released in theatres on a grand scale this Friday on May 10 in Hindi and Telugu languges in 2D and 3D versions.. The PVR INOX cinemas took to its social media handles on Monday and made the announcement. Sharing the film's poster along with its re-release details, the multiplex chain wrote, "This dashing duo is back again to swoon you with their moves & outstanding performance."

Apart from its monumental success at the box office, RRR also brought home the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. Music director MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose were honoured for Naatu Naatu, which became a global rage thanks to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's unbelievable chemistry and Prem Rakshith's excellent cheoreography.

At the 69th National Film Awards, the SS Rajamouli directorial also won six National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Male Playback Singer to Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo, Best Music Direction to MM Keeravani, Best Choreography to Prem Rakshith for Naatu Naatu, Best Stunt Choreographer to King Solomon, and Best Special Effects to V. Srinivas Mohan.

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Rahul Ramakrishna, Makarand Deshpande, and Edward Sonnenblick in pivotal roles. SS Rajamouli also made a guest appearance in the end credits song Etthara Jenda.

