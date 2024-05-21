This town is putting up barrier to block view of sacred mountain due to...

A large mesh barrier was set to be installed on Tuesday across the road from a popular spot where tourists flock to capture an Instagram-famous view of Japan’s Mount Fuji. This measure aims to address the issues caused by tourists, particularly those from abroad, who have been littering, trespassing, and breaking traffic rules.

The plan, announced last month, attracted significant attention. Local officials, frustrated with the constant disruptions, decided to act. Poles have already been set up to support a screen measuring 2.5 by 20 metres (8 by 65 feet). This screen will block the view of Japan's highest mountain as it appears behind a Lawson convenience store, a common feature of the Japanese landscape, reported AFP.

On Tuesday morning, workers in hard hats were seen completing the installation of the metal poles in preparation for the barrier, according to an AFP report. This location, where tourists often stand on a narrow strip of pavement across a busy road to snap photos, has seen an influx of visitors.

The barrier's construction faced delays due to material delivery issues, giving tourists a few extra days to take their coveted photos. Despite welcoming visitors, local officials and residents have complained about those who disregard traffic signals, park illegally, and smoke in non-designated areas, causing disruptions.

The measure also aims to protect a nearby dental clinic, where tourists have parked without permission and even climbed on the roof for better shots.

Japan has seen a surge in foreign tourists, with monthly visitors surpassing three million for the first time in March and again in April.

In response to overcrowding and safety concerns, particularly on Mount Fuji, a new online booking system was introduced on Monday for the Yoshida trail, capping daily entries and requiring a 2,000 yen ($13) fee.