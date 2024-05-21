Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ruined her career, became yogini, is now..

This town is putting up barrier to block view of sacred mountain due to...

Meet actress, National Award winner, starring in India's most expensive film, but won't be seen on screen because...

India's first adults-only film had 16 year-old star, was slammed for 'immoral', bold plot, still ran houseful for weeks

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets new release date, is now called Indian 2: Zero Tolerance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet superstar who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ruined her career, became yogini, is now..

This town is putting up barrier to block view of sacred mountain due to...

Meet actress, National Award winner, starring in India's most expensive film, but won't be seen on screen because...

Foods to avoid eating with tea

6 healthy seeds to boost iron levels

8 vegetarian foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Meet superstar who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ruined her career, became yogini, is now..

Bollywood's biggest flop film, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, made with Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs..

Meet actress, National Award winner, starring in India's most expensive film, but won't be seen on screen because...

HomeWorld

World

This town is putting up barrier to block view of sacred mountain due to...

This location, where tourists often stand on a narrow strip of pavement across a busy road to snap photos, has seen an influx of visitors

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 21, 2024, 09:00 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: Pexels
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A large mesh barrier was set to be installed on Tuesday across the road from a popular spot where tourists flock to capture an Instagram-famous view of Japan’s Mount Fuji. This measure aims to address the issues caused by tourists, particularly those from abroad, who have been littering, trespassing, and breaking traffic rules.

The plan, announced last month, attracted significant attention. Local officials, frustrated with the constant disruptions, decided to act. Poles have already been set up to support a screen measuring 2.5 by 20 metres (8 by 65 feet). This screen will block the view of Japan's highest mountain as it appears behind a Lawson convenience store, a common feature of the Japanese landscape, reported AFP.

On Tuesday morning, workers in hard hats were seen completing the installation of the metal poles in preparation for the barrier, according to an AFP report. This location, where tourists often stand on a narrow strip of pavement across a busy road to snap photos, has seen an influx of visitors.

The barrier's construction faced delays due to material delivery issues, giving tourists a few extra days to take their coveted photos. Despite welcoming visitors, local officials and residents have complained about those who disregard traffic signals, park illegally, and smoke in non-designated areas, causing disruptions.

The measure also aims to protect a nearby dental clinic, where tourists have parked without permission and even climbed on the roof for better shots.

Japan has seen a surge in foreign tourists, with monthly visitors surpassing three million for the first time in March and again in April. 

In response to overcrowding and safety concerns, particularly on Mount Fuji, a new online booking system was introduced on Monday for the Yoshida trail, capping daily entries and requiring a 2,000 yen ($13) fee.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Tata Motors unveils its new Rs 43000 crore investment plan for...

    Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: Polling in 49 seats today, check what's open and what's closed

    ED seeks FCRA probe in Rs 7 crore foreign funding, AAP calls it BJP's new conspiracy

    RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results to be out today, check time, direct link here

    Noida news: Summer vacation declared for classes 9-12 in all schools amid severe heatwave conditions till...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

    Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

    Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement