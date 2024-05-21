Bollywood's biggest flop film, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, made with Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs..

The special effects in 'Drona' were worked on by EyeQube which is headed by Charles Darby and David Bush. It also featured Indian martial arts including Kalaripayattu, Chhau, Gatka, and sword fighting.

There have been many Bollywood films that have broken box office earning records. But then, others are such disasters that it becomes difficult to get over them even years after their release. Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood film that starred superstars like Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kay Kay Menon, among others. Still, it proved to be such a disaster at the box office that it could not even recover its budget. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a superhero in this film but it turned out to be one of his biggest flop films.

We are talking about the film 'Drona' which was released in 2008 and was directed by Goldie Behl. It was the first time Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan played mother and son on the silver screen. The audiences highly anticipated the film but it turned out to be disappointing.

The special effects in 'Drona' were worked on by EyeQube which is headed by Charles Darby and David Bush. It also featured Indian martial arts including Kalaripayattu, Chhau, Gatka, and sword fighting.

Reports state that close to 60 VFX experts worked on 'Drona' for over 6 months with a team of 250 visual effects artists, animators, designers, painters, and developers. Despite all of this, 'Drona' turned out to be a mega flop. The film, made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 15 crore and was declared a super flop. It would not be wrong to say that 'Drona' is one of Bollywood's most disastrous films.

After 'Drona', Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra were next seen together in 'Dostana' which was a commercial hit. The film also starred John Abraham in the lead role and is considered a cult classic.