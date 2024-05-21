Meet actress, National Award winner, starring in India's most expensive film, but won't be seen on screen because...

Kalki 2898 AD has roped in another National Award winner to its cast but this one won't be seen on screen

As the release date for Nag Ashwin’s heavily-anticipated sci-fi saga Kalki 2898 AD draws nearer, a lot of speculation has begun about what is in the film. Even though it has been in production for over two years, there is little known about the film apart from a first look teaser and a few character posters. Now, the makers have released some ‘making of’ videos, which have revealed the presence of National Award-winning actress in the film. However, there is a catch.

The National Award-winner in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Mounted on a Rs 650-crore budget, it is India’s most expensive film produced till date. Apart from the aforementioned stars, there were rumours that the film features a number of starry cameos. While a lot of them have not yet been confirmed (or denied), one seems to be a certainty. On Saturday, Vyjanthi Movies, the film’s producers, shared a video featuring Bujji, a robot character in the film, which is the protagonist Bhairava’s best friend. Fans were quick to point out that Bujji seems to be voiced by Keerthy Suresh. This is plausible because Keerthy was the star of Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati. In fact, it was her performance in Mahanati that had earned Keerthy her National Award for Best Actress.

The two-minute video of Bujji’s intrdocution begins with a glimpse at the robot, followed by interviews of the technicians who created it for the film. It shows Bujji pestering these developers to be quicker with their work. It even pleads with the film’s director, Nag Ashwin. By the end of the clip, Bhairava himself (Prabhas) reveals Bujji’s whole body, where it is revealed that the character is a futuristic car. But since Keerthy is just giving the voice for Bujji, her face will not be seen in Kalki 2898 AD (unless director Nag Ashwin has a surprise up his sleeve).

Keerthy Suresh in Mahanati

All about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a dream project of Nag Ashwin. For years, before the official title was unveiled, it was referred to as Project K. It is being billed as the first instalment of a franchise and borrows elements from Indian mythology, merging them with a dystopian sci-fi setting. The film is slated for release on June 27.

