Meet superstar who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ruined her career, became yogini, is now..

Let us tell you that Mamta Kulkarni made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1992 film 'Tirangaa' opposite Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar. She was known for playing the leading actor's love interest in all her films.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 21, 2024, 09:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Bollywood is full of actors and actresses who have earned a name for themselves in a short time. But, with success also comes challenges that not everybody can overcome. Today, we will tell you about a Bollywood actress who became a superstar after her debut film was released. She worked with many superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, among others. However, this actress could not enjoy her success for a long time and ruined her career due to one mistake. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Mamta Kulkarni who is known for films such as 'Aashiq Awara' (1993), 'Waqt Hamara Hai' (1993), 'Krantiveer' (1994), 'Karan Arjun' (1995), 'Sabse Bada Khiladi' (1995), 'Andolan' (1995), 'Baazi' (1996), 'China Gate' (1998), and 'Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller' (2001). 

Let us tell you that Mamta Kulkarni made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1992 film 'Tirangaa' opposite Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar. She was known for playing the leading actor's love interest in all her films.

Mamta Kulkarni was a superstar but soon, her life took a drastic turn when she was allegedly accused of as one of the suspects in a drug case. The actress reportedly married the Ahmedabad-born international drug lord Vicky Goswami in 2013 and from then on, her life changed drastically. In 2016, she was named as a co-accused in a Rs 2000-crore international drug racket in which Vicky was the mastermind. However, she has denied any charges against her.  

Apart from the alleged drug case, Mamta Kulkarni also had a tussle with Rajkumar Santoshi in the late 90s after the release of 'China Gate' which led to a further decline in her career. 

In 2003, Mamta Kulkarni quit acting and chose to lead her life as a yogini. She also wrote a book about her yogini life titled 'Autobiography of a Yogini'. 

Mamta Kulkarni's last film appearance in Bollywood was 'Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum' in 2002 and the Bengali film 'Shesh Bongsodhar' in 2003. Mamta Kulkarni reportedly lives in Kenya as of now and is living a simple life away from the world of glitz and glamour. 

