Biggest pan-India film, made in 38 languages, shot in 7 countries, bigger than Baahubali; not Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD

This pan-India film featuring a National Award-winner is being made in 38 languages and shot across seven countries

Films that have a national footprint have been made for decades in India. Hits like Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam, Anniyan, and Enthiran were films that could be called pan-India, before the term was invented. Today, for most big films made down south, being ‘pan-India’ is the aspirational norm. The bigger the scale, the better the marketing, it is considered. The year 2024 will see a number of these pan-India extravaganzas hit the screen but one of them has hit it out of the park in terms of its scale and ambitions.

The pan-India film releasing in 38 languages

While films like Pushpa 2: The Rise, Devara, and Kalki 2898 AD have generated quite a lot of hype, there is one other film that has surpassed them in scale and reach. Suriya’s ambitious period drama Kanguva is being pegged as the biggest pan-India film this year. While both Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD have higher budgets than Kanguva, the Suriya-starrer has certain aces up its sleeve – the biggest of which is its ambitious release in 38 languages across the world. In a day and age where a release in four or five languages is considered a big deal, this is a mammoth undertaking for Kanguva’s makers.

Kanguva’s grand shoot at real locations in seven countries

Kanguva presents the story of two eras, historic and present, and keeping this in mind, the makers have filmed it in several real-life locations and across the globe. To keep the uniqueness and theme of the film, the makers have shot it in exotic locations in Goa, Europe, and a major schedule, including war sequences, was shot in Sri Lanka for 60 days. Some sequences of the Rs 350-crore budget film were shot in Chennai and Pondicherry. An important sequence featuring Suriya was filmed recently in Kerala and the Kodaikanal forests. Last year, around October, a three-week marathon schedule with the cast and crew was shot in Bangkok.

All about Kanguva

Directed by Siva, Kanguva stars Suriya apart from Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Produced by Studio Green, the film is slated to have a worldwide release in the second half of 2024. No release date has been announced so far.

