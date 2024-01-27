First look of Bobby Deol as ruthless Udhiran from Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva unveiled on actor's 55th birthday

As Bobby Deol turned 55, the makers of Kanguva unveiled his first look as the ruthless baddie Udhiran from Suriya-starrer.

As Bobby Deol turned 55, the makers of his upcoming pan-India film, Suriya-starrer unveiled the first look from the film. On Saturday, team Kanguva introduced the baddie of Suriya's action drama, and dropped the first look of the stone-eyed, ruthless, menacing Udhiran.

Going by the poster, Bobby looks like an evil king, who's menacing and has a hunger to conquer everything. The production house Studio Green shared the first look poster on their social media platforms and introduced him as "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our Udhiran, Bobby Deol sir."

As soon as the makers dropped the look, several fans of the actor called it the 'perfect gift' for them. A fan wrote, "This character will be good." Another fan wrote, "You @directorsiva maamey enna ya cook panra. Hype increased!!!! Best wishes Anbaana fans for #Kanguva." Many fans found similarities between Udhiran and Baahubali's Kalakeya. A netizen shared a poster of the evil king from SS Rajamouli-starrer and wrote, "Some will call it Kalakeya."

About Kanguva

Kanguva, a period action film from Siva, is being called the most ambitious pan-India effort in years. The film, which stars Suriya in six roles, is being shot in Tamil and will be dubbed in 37 other languages from around the world. This is a new record for any Indian film. In comparison, films like Kalki 2898 AD and Puhspa 2: The Rise will most likely be dubbed in four or five languages at the most. Even Bollywood biggies like Jawan and Animal were dubbed in only two languages each. That means Kanguva is on a scale bigger than these names, as well as other films with pan-India aspirations, such as Salaar, Dunki, and Pathaan.

Kanguva marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, and also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar and B. S. Avinash. While no final release date has been announced, reports say that Kanguva is scheduled to be released theatrically in early 2024 in standard, 3D and IMAX formats.