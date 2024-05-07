Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Nayan Shah- Crafting a Legacy in the Beverage Industry

Heeramandi AD Snehil Dixit Mehra reacts to Vivek Agnihotri slamming show for romanticising brothels: 'He hasn't...'

Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Know polling date, candidates and past results

'Tereko andar aana hai?: Varun Dhawan gets irritated after paps click photos during his visit to doctor in viral video

Arijit Singh cuts his nails during live performance, netizens react: 'Nakhun public me baant dete'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Nayan Shah- Crafting a Legacy in the Beverage Industry

Heeramandi AD Snehil Dixit Mehra reacts to Vivek Agnihotri slamming show for romanticising brothels: 'He hasn't...'

Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Know polling date, candidates and past results

8 reasons to make pomegranate your go to snack

8 most dangerous dog breeds

Batters with centuries in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Heeramandi AD Snehil Dixit Mehra reacts to Vivek Agnihotri slamming show for romanticising brothels: 'He hasn't...'

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 saree is copied from Deepika Padukone, says Reddit: 'Sabyasachi has to stop...'

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, could never become lead actress, was victim of death hoax, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Nayan Shah- Crafting a Legacy in the Beverage Industry

Since its inception in 2010, Clear Premium Water has been committed to setting new standards of quality and purity in the bottled water industry.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 07, 2024, 04:41 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nayan Shah, the founder and CEO of Clear Premium Water, has revolutionised the way people perceive hydration. He has carved a remarkable path in the beverage industry, driven by innovation, sustainability, and a passion for making a positive impact.

Hailing from a business-oriented family in Ahmedabad, Shah was immersed in an environment where entrepreneurship thrived. He learned the values of diligence and perseverance from an early age.

After completing his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Gujarat Law Society (GLS) in Ahmedabad, Shah pursued further studies at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia. Equipped with a diverse skill set, he embarked on his professional journey with a multinational corporation, where he gained invaluable experience as a marketing manager.

Drawing from his experiences and a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Shah identified the need for safe drinking water. Understanding the importance of safe drinking water, he launched Clear Premium Water, with a focus on quality, innovation, and accessibility for all. 
 
“At Clear Premium Water, We’re not just selling a product; we’re providing a solution to a fundamental need.” Shah explains. “Our journey is an ongoing voyage. With resolute dedication, relentless innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, I’m confident that Clear Premium Water will continue to make a meaningful impact in the beverage industry.”

Since its inception in 2010, Clear Premium Water has been committed to setting new standards of quality and purity in the bottled water industry. Shah’s vision for the company transcends mere business success; he is also driven by a deep-seated commitment to environmental stewardship.

Under Shah’s leadership, Clear Premium Water has achieved remarkable milestones. His undying commitment has led the company to reach an undisputable stature with a presence across India, across top national airlines, premium hotels, clubs and resorts, automobile industries, hospitals, jewelry showrooms, trade shows, and production houses. As the fastest bottled water brand with PAN India presence, with 2 owned plants and more than 40 manufacturing units in India. Clear has a strong network of over 80,000 retail outlets and is distributed through a network of over 1,000 distributors nationwide. This extensive reach ensures that Clear Premium Water's commitment to providing safe and clean drinking water is accessible to people nationwide.

As Clear Premium Water continues to expand its presence and impact, it remains steadfast in its core values of quality, sustainability, and social responsibility

Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, Shah remains deeply engaged in various social causes. He has spearheaded several sustainable practices and community development. Notably, his commitment to environmental conservation extends to initiatives like tree plantation and the preservation of lakes, reflecting his belief in the power of business to drive positive change.

In essence, Nayan Shah exemplifies the epitome of entrepreneurial excellence and social responsibility. His journey from humble beginnings to industry leadership serves as a testament to the transformative power of vision, perseverance, and a steadfast commitment to making a meaningful difference in the world. As he continues to chart new horizons, Shah remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and changemakers alike.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who used to sell pens, borrowed Rs 70,000 to start company now worth Rs 300 crore, his business is...

Meet woman who ran away from home at 15, slept on railway station, built Rs 104 crore company, she is...

'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 UPDATE: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result date announced, know how to check

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement