Meet Nayan Shah- Crafting a Legacy in the Beverage Industry

Since its inception in 2010, Clear Premium Water has been committed to setting new standards of quality and purity in the bottled water industry.

Nayan Shah, the founder and CEO of Clear Premium Water, has revolutionised the way people perceive hydration. He has carved a remarkable path in the beverage industry, driven by innovation, sustainability, and a passion for making a positive impact.

Hailing from a business-oriented family in Ahmedabad, Shah was immersed in an environment where entrepreneurship thrived. He learned the values of diligence and perseverance from an early age.

After completing his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Gujarat Law Society (GLS) in Ahmedabad, Shah pursued further studies at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia. Equipped with a diverse skill set, he embarked on his professional journey with a multinational corporation, where he gained invaluable experience as a marketing manager.

Drawing from his experiences and a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Shah identified the need for safe drinking water. Understanding the importance of safe drinking water, he launched Clear Premium Water, with a focus on quality, innovation, and accessibility for all.



“At Clear Premium Water, We’re not just selling a product; we’re providing a solution to a fundamental need.” Shah explains. “Our journey is an ongoing voyage. With resolute dedication, relentless innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, I’m confident that Clear Premium Water will continue to make a meaningful impact in the beverage industry.”

Since its inception in 2010, Clear Premium Water has been committed to setting new standards of quality and purity in the bottled water industry. Shah’s vision for the company transcends mere business success; he is also driven by a deep-seated commitment to environmental stewardship.

Under Shah’s leadership, Clear Premium Water has achieved remarkable milestones. His undying commitment has led the company to reach an undisputable stature with a presence across India, across top national airlines, premium hotels, clubs and resorts, automobile industries, hospitals, jewelry showrooms, trade shows, and production houses. As the fastest bottled water brand with PAN India presence, with 2 owned plants and more than 40 manufacturing units in India. Clear has a strong network of over 80,000 retail outlets and is distributed through a network of over 1,000 distributors nationwide. This extensive reach ensures that Clear Premium Water's commitment to providing safe and clean drinking water is accessible to people nationwide.

As Clear Premium Water continues to expand its presence and impact, it remains steadfast in its core values of quality, sustainability, and social responsibility

Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, Shah remains deeply engaged in various social causes. He has spearheaded several sustainable practices and community development. Notably, his commitment to environmental conservation extends to initiatives like tree plantation and the preservation of lakes, reflecting his belief in the power of business to drive positive change.

In essence, Nayan Shah exemplifies the epitome of entrepreneurial excellence and social responsibility. His journey from humble beginnings to industry leadership serves as a testament to the transformative power of vision, perseverance, and a steadfast commitment to making a meaningful difference in the world. As he continues to chart new horizons, Shah remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and changemakers alike.