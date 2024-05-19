Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 22, became IAS officer in first attempt, bagged AIR...

Daughter of retired army officer Col. Dalbara Singh and Lieutenant Colonel Meen Singh, Chandrajyoti Singh is one of the few people who passed the UPSC exam on her first try.

Aspiring bureaucrats find inspiration in Chandrajyoti Singh, who has become a national hero, for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)'s Civil Services Examination (CSE), The UPSC, which is renowned for hiring the most creative thinkers and motivators in the nation, sees the dreams of thousands of applicants. It takes years to prepare for the UPSC exam, and only a small percentage of candidates are able to pass it after enduring the difficult process. Even fewer pass it on their first try.

Daughter of retired army officer Col. Dalbara Singh and Lieutenant Colonel Meen Singh, Chandrajyoti Singh is one of the few people who passed the UPSC exam on her first try. Singh was brought up in a structured and inspiring environment where her parents taught her the virtues of tenacity and commitment at a young age. Singh, who comes from a military family, has had an incredible journey to become an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Her pursuit of academic excellence is evident in her journey. Singh achieved an astounding 95.4% in the class 12 exams from Chandigarh's Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and a flawless 10 CGPA in the class 10 board exams from Jalandhar's APJ School. She pursued her studies further, earning a 7.75 CGPA and an honours degree in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, in 2018.

After graduating, Singh took a year off before starting her UPSC preparation process in 2018. With a strict plan and unwavering commitment, she not only passed the UPSC exam but also achieved an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) 28. Chandrajyoti Singh, who was 22, assumed the esteemed title of an IAS officer.