Entertainment

This actress, Rajinikanth's favourite, became superstar at 16, married CM's nephew, died suddenly at 22 when...

Jayalakshmi established herself as the biggest actress in south India as a teenager but died at just 22

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 09, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Rajinikanth with Jayalakshmi
Imagine an actress who storms the film industry with a memorable debut at 14, becomes a star at just 16, but her career lasts barely a few years. For she is dead at 22, and that too tragically by suicide. But between all this, she manages to work with top stars of her time and become Rajinikanth’s favourite, and also marry a Chief Minister’s son.

The rise and rise of Fatafat Jayalaxmi

Jayalakshmi was born in Andhra Pradesh in 1958. She made her debut with the reigning Telugu superstar A Nageswara Rao in the 1972 film Iddaru Ammayilu, when she was 14. In 1974, she made her Tamil language debut with K Balachander’s Aval Oru Thodar Kathai. This film propelled her to stardom. Her dialogue in the film – ‘Fatafat’ (quickly) – became a catchphrase across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and soon became a prefix for her. In the late-70s, she became a household name as Fatafat Jayalaxmi. She worked with every top star of her time, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Krishna, NT Rama Rao, and Chiranjeevi. In 2018, in an interview, Rajinikanth called Jayalakshmi his favourite actress even though they worked together in only a few films.

When Jayalakshmi quit films at 22

In 1980, Jayalakshmi tied the knot with the nephew of former superstar-turned politician MG Ramachandran. MGR, as he was fondly called, had been the number one actor in Tamil cinema for decades until he moved to politics. At the time of Jayalakshmi’s wedding to his nephew, MGR had been the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for three years, and would continue to serve as the CM till his death in 1987.

Jayalakshmi’s tragic death by suicide

But the marriage did not last long. In November 1980, just three weeks after she turned 22, Fatafat Jayalakshmi was found hanging in her home. After a brief investigation, the police ruled it suicide over an alleged failed romance. Jayalakshmi appeared in 66 films across four languages in her brief career.

