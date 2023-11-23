Suriya injured on Kanguva sets, actor shares health update: 'Feeling much better'

While shooting the final schedule of Kanguva, Suriya suffered a shoulder injury, and the shoot of the film was postponed.

Actor Suriya has been busy with the final leg of shooting his upcoming film Kanguva. As ANI reported, during the shoot of a fight scene for Kanguva, a rope camera lost control and fell on Suriya's shoulder. Though the actor was only slightly injured by the fall of the camera, the shoot for the film was cancelled for now, giving Suriya some time to relax and heal.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. at midnight in EVP Film City. The shoot has been postponed. The Nasaratpet police are looking into the situation. Meanwhile, Actor Suriya will be seen in Kanguva which will show him as a warrior.

A few hours after the incident, Suriya gave a health update through social media. On X (formerly Twitter), Suriya wrote, "Dear Friends, well-wishers & my #AnbaanaFans Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love."

Here's the tweet

Dear Friends, well wishers & my #AnbaanaFans

Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love :) — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 23, 2023

Studio Green in association with UV Creations is producing the Suriya and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva, which is an action-packed drama and is planned to be released in early 2024. The film which also features ‘Malang’ actress Disha Patani is titled Kanguva.

The makers had previously announced the title of the film with an intriguing video. The title teaser video featured the background of a night, unveiling an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior riding a horse, followed by a massive army.

He will also be seen in Suriya 43, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. Suriya and Sudha Kongara are returning for Surya 43, following the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor.

(With inputs from ANI)