Watch: Pregnant Deepika Padukone reacts as fan spies on her at airport, netizens say 'leave her alone'

Deepika Padukone blocked the camera of the person who was secretly recording her at the airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first baby, are two of the most popular and top Bollywood stars who enjoy a huge fan following.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral in which a person can be seen trying to record the actors secretly at the airport. In the clip, someone sitting inside the car can be seen trying to capture the stars. Later, Deepika blocks the camera with her hands. The video is doing rounds on social media.

Netizens got angry seeing the clip and asked fans to 'give them privacy'. Some of the social media users slammed the person and said, "leave her alone guys."

Recently, Ranveer Singh's fans were left shocked when they noticed that the actor's wedding photos with Deepika Padukone were not visible on his Instagram account. It led to speculations that the Dil Dhadakne Do actor might have deleted wedding photos with the Chennai Express actress from Instagram.

However, this isn't the truth. Ranveer has simply archived his posts on Instagram, which he had posted before 2023, including his wedding pictures, rather than specifically deleting them. Meanwhile, Deepika's Instagram still has their wedding photos. It seems that the couple's decision is part of a broader social media management strategy, and fans need not worry about anything.

Some netizens also wondered if all was well between Ranveer and Deepika, after the actor's wedding photos went missing on his Instagram. However, it was on Tuesday itself when a few images were leaked from their babymoon, which shuts down all those speculating tensions between the couple.

