Meet superstar, who became taxi driver, was sent to mental asylum, went missing; his family is still looking for him

Raj Kiran Mahtani, who worked in over 100 films, went missing after he was sent to a mental asylum in US.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2024, 04:53 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Raj Kiran
Today, we'll discuss a very handsome hero from the 1980s, who won audiences' hearts with his performances in nearly 100 films. However, due to being typecast and limited roles, he gradually faded from the film industry. These hardships took a toll on the actor's mental health, leading to depression. In search of opportunities, he ventured to New York.

This actor we're talking about is none other than the renowned Raj Kiran.

Early life:

Raj Kiran Mahtani, born on February 5, 1949, made his debut with B. R. Ishara's Kaagaz Ki Nao (1975) opposite Sarika and reached the peak of his career in the 1980s, starring in over 100 films. 

Struggles

After struggling to find work for years, Raj Kiran's financial situation deteriorated, and his wife, Roopa, began living separately with their daughter. There were rumors that the family fraudulently took control of his property. As his career declined, Raj Kiran fell into depression and faced domestic troubles. In the early 2000s, he was admitted to Byculla Mental Asylum in Mumbai. In search of better opportunities, Raj Kiran left everything behind and moved to New York.

Disappeared 

However, things didn't improve for him in New York, and he ended up driving a taxi. Then, he suddenly went missing. During a vacation to the United States in 2011, Rishi Kapoor contacted Raj Kiran's brother, Gobind Mahtani, who informed him that Raj Kiran was living in an asylum in Atlanta due to mental health issues. Rishi Kapoor then contacted Raj Kiran's wife and daughter to inform them of this.

However, Raj Kiran's daughter, Rishika, denied this claim, stating that the family had no information about his whereabouts for 25 years. Despite this, Rishika Mahtani continues to share a birthday post every year in memory of her father.

However, in 2011, she issued a public statement quashing the reports of him being found in Atlanta. She, along with her family, has been searching for him with the help of the New York police and private detectives for many years.

