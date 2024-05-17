Twitter
Cricket

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 68 to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 17, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will play against each other in the 68th match of IPL 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 18th at 7:30 PM IST. This match is like a virtual knockout because the team that wins will qualify for the playoffs, taking their net run rate into account.

Chennai Super Kings have won 7 out of their 13 matches and are currently in third place. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 6 out of their 13 matches and are in sixth place with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.387.

Live streaming details

When is the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match of IPL will be played on Saturday, May 18 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match on TV?

The live telecast of RCB vs CSK IPL match in India, will be on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known to be a batter's paradise. It usually offers a belter of a surface and with short boundaries, the pitches are flat, making it a nightmare for bowlers. 

Weather report

In Bengaluru, it's going to be about 24 degrees Celsius, but it will feel more like 23 degrees. The air will be quite humid, around 77%. According to AccuWeather, there's a 44% chance that it might rain, and we can expect around 7.2 millimeters of rain later in the evening.

Predicted playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

 

 

