Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mahindra announces massive Rs 120000000000 plan, betting big on…

China and Russia reaffirm their ‘no limit’ partnership as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine

Mukesh Ambani brings these six global brands to India, Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore company to…

Viral video: Influencer dressed as 'Manjulika' dances on crowded road, internet reacts

Madgaon Express OTT release: When, where to watch Kunal Kemmu’s Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary-starrer comedy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahindra announces massive Rs 120000000000 plan, betting big on…

China and Russia reaffirm their ‘no limit’ partnership as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine

Mukesh Ambani to bring these six global brands to India, Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore company to…

9 times Aishwarya Rai inspired us with powerful messages

6 side effects of overeating mangoes

Players to win IPL and T20 World Cup in same year

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

Madgaon Express OTT release: When, where to watch Kunal Kemmu’s Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary-starrer comedy

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani to bring these six global brands to India, Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore company to…

Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of business and over the years, he has brought several big international brands to India as a partner brand of Reliance Retail.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 17, 2024, 07:25 AM IST

article-main
Isha Ambani with Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India right now with a massive net worth of Rs 936702 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 1929000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of business and over the years, he has brought several big international brands to India as a partner brand of Reliance Retail. Brands including Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and others have been brought in India by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance. India’s richest man handed over the reins of the retail business to her daughter Isha Ambani in 2022 and since then, several popular brands have entered the India market. As per a latest report by India Retailing, the father-daughter duo is expected to bring six more global brands in India in the next 12 months.

According to previous reports and deals signed by Ambani, India will soon get Old Navy, Armani Cafe, Asos, Shein, EL&N Cafe, along with Sandro and Maje by SMCP Group. While most of the Reliance partner brands are available on Reliance owned Ajio app, a few have exclusive stores in Jio World Plaza.

For those who are unaware, Jio World Plaza is the largest luxury mall in India that boasts of many global brands. Situated in Mumbai’s BKC, Jio World Plaza has been a significant push for Reliance’s endeavour to bring more and more global brands in India. Currently valued at Rs 840000 crore, Reliance Retail is spearheaded by Isha Ambani.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why nomination of comedian Shyam Rangeela rejected in Varanasi

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's ‘Jahir Sabha’ at Shivaji Park, check routes

Meet man who is 47, aspires to crack UPSC, has taken 73 Prelims, 43 Mains, Vikas Divyakirti is his...

Slovak PM Fico's condition 'extremely serious' after shooting attack, says defence minister

Meet woman not from IIT, IIM or NIT, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement