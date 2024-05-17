Mukesh Ambani to bring these six global brands to India, Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore company to…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India right now with a massive net worth of Rs 936702 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 1929000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of business and over the years, he has brought several big international brands to India as a partner brand of Reliance Retail. Brands including Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and others have been brought in India by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance. India’s richest man handed over the reins of the retail business to her daughter Isha Ambani in 2022 and since then, several popular brands have entered the India market. As per a latest report by India Retailing, the father-daughter duo is expected to bring six more global brands in India in the next 12 months.

According to previous reports and deals signed by Ambani, India will soon get Old Navy, Armani Cafe, Asos, Shein, EL&N Cafe, along with Sandro and Maje by SMCP Group. While most of the Reliance partner brands are available on Reliance owned Ajio app, a few have exclusive stores in Jio World Plaza.

For those who are unaware, Jio World Plaza is the largest luxury mall in India that boasts of many global brands. Situated in Mumbai’s BKC, Jio World Plaza has been a significant push for Reliance’s endeavour to bring more and more global brands in India. Currently valued at Rs 840000 crore, Reliance Retail is spearheaded by Isha Ambani.