Madgaon Express OTT release: When, where to watch Kunal Kemmu’s Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary-starrer comedy

Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary's comedy film, Madgaon Express, is all set for an OTT release.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 17, 2024, 06:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Madgaon Express OTT release
Kunal Kemmu recently made his directorial debut with the comedy film Madgaon Express. The filmmaker received immense applause for his directorial and though the film was an average grosser at the box office, it won love from the audience. It is now all set to release on OTT. 

On Thursday, Prime Video took to its Instagram and sharing the poster of Madgaon Express announced its OTT release. The OTT giant wrote, “The Goa trip finally left the group chat.” The film is now streaming on the platform and is available for users to watch from the comfort of their houses. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video (@primevideoin)

Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends played by, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary, who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track as they find themselves embroiled in a world of crime, and chaos ensues. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. The film has earned praise for its rib-tickling comedy, crisp writing, and the performances of the lead cast and collected Rs 44.5 crore worldwide. 

Talking about making his directorial debut, Kunal Kemmu told PTI, “I didn’t even know this would become a film. This (writing) was just like a practice session for me to see if I could do this. It was a solitary process that I went through, and no one knew that I was writing it. In fact, I thought if it ever gets made, maybe I’ll play one of the boys, that’s the intent with which I wrote it.”

He added, “Comedy is something which is easily palatable and it’s one of the most watched genres in the world. As an actor, I’ve gotten so much love for comedies. Also, it was easy to sell that he is good at comedy, let’s at least read what he’s written in comedy. I’m blessed that I got the opportunity.”

