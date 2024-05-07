Meet actor, whose father was superstar, first two films flopped, then starred in Rs 600-crore blockbuster, is now...

Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha's first two films Sadiyaan and Paltan were massive flops. The actor was last seen in Rs 600-crore blockbuster Gadar 2. Luv's sister Sonakshi Sinha is a successful actress and his twin brother Kussh Sinha has directed a film.

From Tusshar Kapoor and Esha Deol to Uday Chopra and Harman Baweja, there have many star kids who have failed to make their mark in Bollywood. Son of superstar Shatrughan Sinha and former actress Poonam Sinha, Luv Sinha also had a rocky start in the Hindi film industry, but then was seen in one of the biggest blockbusters.

Luv Sinha made his debut in the 2010 film Sadiyaan, in which he was paired with the British actress Feryna Wazheir. Also starring Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Javed Sheikh and Rekha, the Raj Kanwar directorial was a massive flop and went almost unnoticed. The film's massive failure disappointed Luv, and he took an eight-year-long break.

In 2018, his next film titled Paltan released. Based on the 1967 clashes between Indian and Chinese armed forces in the then Kingdom of Sikkim, the war drama was one of the most anticipated films six years before as it marked Border-fame JP Dutta's directorial comeback after 12 years. Also starring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonal Chauhan, and Dipika Kakar among others, Paltan was one of the biggest flops in 2018.

After two massive duds, Luv's career resurrected with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma-starrer Gadar 2. The sequel to the 2001 superhit Gadar, the 2023 release went on to become a massive blockbuster and earned Rs 525 crore net in India and grossed Rs 686 crore worldwide. Luv played a special appearance in the film as Farid.

Luv's sister Sonakshi Sinha is now making waves with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi, and his twin brother Kussh Sinha has directed a film and works behind the camera. The actor will be seen next sharing the screen space with his father Shatrughan Sinha in the web series Gangs of Ghaziabad.

