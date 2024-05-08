Not Shahid, Kareena, but these actors were Imtiaz Ali's original choices for Jab We Met, director says 'I owe it to...'

Imtiaz Ali revealed that one of his biggest blockbuster directorial, Jab We Met, was actually his most rejected film.

Imtiaz Ali's blockbuster rom-com, Jab We Met, is considered one of the most-loved love stories from the 2000s. Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor-starrer are considered major milestones in their careers. However, it is also known that Bobby Deol was the original choice for the male lead. Now, we learnt who was considered for Kareena Kapoor's Geet.

Imtiaz Ali called Jab We Met his 'most rejected film'

While speaking with Galatta India, Imtiaz said that Jab We Met is his most rejected film. The Rockstar director said that he wanted to make the film with Bobby Deol. Imtiaz said, "He is one of the best friends I will ever have. So I was trying to make it with him. But it never got made to the extent that many years passed... Bobby was doing some other work, so I thought let it be, let's not make this film together. We shook hands on that."

Not Kareena, but this actress was the original choice for Geet

In the conversation, Imtiaz revealed that he went to Preity Zinta, and narrated the script. The director had dream casting of Bobby and Preity. He said, "I had also gone to Preity Zinta. Jab We Met was the most rejected film of my life. It was being rejected everywhere. It was when I narrated the film to Preity Zinta in her house, that she laughed. I thought she was laughing at me, mocking me! But she said it was really funny. So, I continued narrating. That was the first time somebody had complimented the film. So I owe it to her and whenever I meet her I give her a special hug and thank her that, You were the first person, who told me this film is ok. So Bobby and Preity Zinta is the pairing I wanted but it didn't happen." On the work front, Imtiaz is enjoying the success of his latest directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila.