Meet IPS officer who worked in Bollywood, cleared UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, now returning to films with...

IPS officer Simala Prasad cleared the UPSC CSE in the first attempt and then worked in Bollywood films. She is now playing a cop in a mainstream film

Cop films in Bollywood are a dime-a-dozen these days. From big budget action films to gripping thrillers on OTT, there are a lot of options in the genre. In this milieu, one cop film with a difference is coming up soon and it stars a real-life supercop. The upcoming film The Narmada Story stars IPS office Simala Prasad in her comeback to films after years.

Simala Prasad, who is currently SP, Jabalpur, recently completed the filming of The Narmada Story, which also stars veteran Bollywood actors like Raghubir Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, Anjali Patil, and Ishtiyak Khan. The film is directed by Zaigham Imam. Incidentally, Simala Prasad has previously worked with Imam in his films Alif and Nakkash.

As per the makers, The Narmada Story promises a gripping suspense thriller rooted in the real experiences of the police force, bucking the trend of Bollywood's larger-than-life masala films. Director Zaigham Imam says, “The police department has been shown working in a very realistic manner in this film. In particular the film focuses on the status of women in the police. More than heroism, there is reality and everyday problems that policemen face just like common people. The plot of the film is very close to the truth, so we searched for a real policeman for it and this effort was successful after a lot of hard work.”

Commenting upon her return, IPS Simala Prasad says, "Policing is the most significant aspect of my life. Numerous officers are tirelessly striving to propel the department forward through various creative approaches. My involvement in films such as The Narmada Story stands as my contribution to enhancing policing. I am delighted to have collaborated with esteemed veteran artists from my home state of MP in this meaningful film. They are not only exceptional actors but also shining stars. This film, I believe, will serve as an eye-opener in many regards.”

Simala Prasad is an IPS officer of 2010 batch. Her father Dr Bhagirath Prasad in IAS officer of 1975 batch. Born in 1980 in Madhya Pradesh, Simala Prasad studied at the St Joseph Co-ed School in Bhopal before graduating in commerce. She did her masters in sociology from Bhopal’s Barkatullah University.

Despite never intending to become a civil servant, Simala decided to pursue the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP PSC) exam after completing her studies. She cleared the state civil services exam and was posted as a DSP. Simala then decided to try her hand at cracking the coveted Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE). Despite not doing any coaching for the exam, she cleared the UPSC CSE exam in her first attempt.

