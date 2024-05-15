Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

'More is needed': Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy bats for increased funding for...

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali becomes first Odia film to be presented at Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Meet IPS officer who worked in Bollywood, cleared UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, now returning to films with...

Slovakia prime minister Robert Fico injured, taken to hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'More is needed': Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy bats for increased funding for...

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali becomes first Odia film to be presented at Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Meet IPS officer who worked in Bollywood, cleared UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, now returning to films with...

Unusual warning signs of heart attack in summer

8 side effects of consuming excess sugar

Players to play all 9 editions of T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali becomes first Odia film to be presented at Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Meet IPS officer who worked in Bollywood, cleared UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, now returning to films with...

Telangana single-screen theatres to shut down due to low footfalls, these films likely to be affected

HomeBusiness

Business

'More is needed': Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy bats for increased funding for...

He stressed the need to change certain archaic things by bringing in innovative ideas.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 15, 2024, 08:09 PM IST

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IT industry veteran Narayana Murthy is often in the news due to comments on regarding IT, education, work culture and others. He is the co-founder of Infosys, in which he continues to hold a minority stake. The 77-year-old is now batted for increasing funding for research and higher academic institutes in the country by both the private and public sectors. 

He stressed the need to change certain archaic things by bringing in innovative ideas in this regard. "Even today an entrepreneur cannot donate shares to academic or research institutions. Lots of innovations are taking place in the corporate world, they are needed even in the academic institutions," he said.

Murthy added, "If a young entrepreneur gives some shares, we don't have to assume that all of them will fail. So once the government starts looking at these innovative ideas that prevail in the industry, things will happen." Entrepreneurs will not have much money, but they can give shares, Murthy said.

Murthy, who has a real-time net worth of Rs 35880 crore, Murthy recently triggered a nationwide debate when he suggested young Indians should work 70 hours a week to improve India's productivity. Murthy is the retired chairman of Indian tech giant Infosys.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | This country imposes Rs 8200000 penalty on Narayana Murthy’s Infosys for... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

Meet woman who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, worked at 16 for Rs 2; is now worth Rs 900 crore, business is...

Jackie Shroff moves Delhi HC, seeks protection of...

These mistakes can get your car insurance claim rejected

Ratan Tata's company loses Rs 29016 crore in one day after shares tank over 8%, market cap reduced to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement