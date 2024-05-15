'More is needed': Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy bats for increased funding for...

He stressed the need to change certain archaic things by bringing in innovative ideas.

IT industry veteran Narayana Murthy is often in the news due to comments on regarding IT, education, work culture and others. He is the co-founder of Infosys, in which he continues to hold a minority stake. The 77-year-old is now batted for increasing funding for research and higher academic institutes in the country by both the private and public sectors.

He stressed the need to change certain archaic things by bringing in innovative ideas in this regard. "Even today an entrepreneur cannot donate shares to academic or research institutions. Lots of innovations are taking place in the corporate world, they are needed even in the academic institutions," he said.

Murthy added, "If a young entrepreneur gives some shares, we don't have to assume that all of them will fail. So once the government starts looking at these innovative ideas that prevail in the industry, things will happen." Entrepreneurs will not have much money, but they can give shares, Murthy said.

Murthy, who has a real-time net worth of Rs 35880 crore, Murthy recently triggered a nationwide debate when he suggested young Indians should work 70 hours a week to improve India's productivity. Murthy is the retired chairman of Indian tech giant Infosys.

(With inputs from PTI)

