CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 28th at 7:30 PM IST. Currently, Chennai Super Kings are in fifth place on the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the third position. Chennai Super Kings have played eight matches this season, winning four, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad has won five out of their eight matches.

Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 28th at 7:30 PM IST. Currently, Chennai Super Kings are in fifth place on the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the third position. Chennai Super Kings have played eight matches this season, winning four, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad has won five out of their eight matches.

Live streaming details

Where will the IPL 2024 match between CSK vs SRH be played?

The CSK vs SRH match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between CSK vs SRH begin?

The CSK vs SRH match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 27 (Sunday).

Which TV channels will broadcast CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 match?

The CSK vs SRH match will be telecast on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Where can I livestream the IPL 2024 match between CSK vs SRH?

The CSK vs SRH match can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website free of cost.

Pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk typically favors spinners, with the ball turning well on a slow surface. In the last game between CSK and LSG, no spinner managed to take a wicket. With SRH playing here next, another high-scoring game can be anticipated.

Weather report

In the evening, the temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius, but it will feel more like 37 degrees Celsius due to the humidity, which is expected to be around 80%. Fortunately, there's no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

SRH - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana