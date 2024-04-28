Twitter
Govinda had tears in his eyes on seeing Arti Singh as bride, Krushna Abhishek reveals: 'Agar woh thodi der...'

Govinda also attended Arti Singh's wedding, marking the end of a seven-year feud with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 08:27 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

 Bigg Boss 13 star Arti Singh tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera left no stone unturned to make her day special. 

Govinda also attended the wedding, marking the end of a seven-year feud. Krushna recently spoke about Govinda's presence at the wedding. In a recent interview with ETimes, Krushna Abhishek opened up about Govinda's presence at Arti's wedding and revealed he got emotional and shed tears upon seeing Arti as a bride. He said, "I saw mama get emotional and tear up looking at Arti. I saw him for the first time in six or seven years. I touched his feet, and he congratulated me. He finally met our kids, blessed and hugged them. I think agar woh thodi der aur rukk jaate toh hum sab rone lag jaate aur woh bhi rone lagte. We couldn’t talk at length because he had to leave due to prior commitments, but Yash was there throughout the evening."

The wedding ceremony took place at Iskcon temple in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members. Arti looked breathtakingly stunning in a red lehenga.

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Arti opted for a red-hued heavily embellished lehenga for her big day. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with heavy golden-toned jewellery and a red chooda. 

On the other hand, Dipak was in a white sherwani. Arti and Dipak also made their first public appearance as newlyweds. They posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the reception venue. Several celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Archana Puran Singh, among others, arrived to bless the couple but it was Govinda's arrival at his niece's wedding that caught the attention. Fans were uncertain if Govinda would attend Arti's wedding, especially since he missed her pre-wedding ceremonies.

Govinda was all smiles as he made a grand entry in an all-black sherwani to Arti's wedding. He also greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue with folded hands. Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers. She has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.

