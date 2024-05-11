Twitter
Srikanth box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika’s film beats 12th Fail’s opening day haul, earns...

Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika's biographical drama takes a good start at the box office.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2024, 09:09 AM IST

Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika's still from Srikanth
Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika's much-awaited biographical drama Srikanth has finally hit the theatres and has opened to positive response from the audience. The film took a good start at the box office and has beaten 12th Fail's opening day haul. 

As per the early estimates of Sacnilk, Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika's Srikanth has earned Rs 2.25 crore on its opening day which is a good start. The biographical drama has crossed past the opening day haul of the super hit film 12th Fail. 12th Fail collected Rs 1.11 crore at the box office on day 1 which though was a low start, the film later picked up the pace due to positive word of mouth and later became a commercial success.

Srikanth had an overall 12.14% Hindi Occupancy on Friday and looking at the positive response from the audience, the film is expected to see a jump in the box office numbers on the weekend. The last time a Hindi film attained a theatrical hit status was Shaitaan and since then, there have been a few decent runners but none that can be classified as a hit. It will be interesting to see if Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika's films will be able to achieve hit status or not. 

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth is a biographical drama based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Sharad Kelkar, and Alaya F in key roles. 

After Shaitaan, this is Jyotika's second Bollywood in the same year. Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in the movie Mr and Mrs Mahi which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Mr & Mrs Mahi is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. The script has been written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 31.

