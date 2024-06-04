Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Live Updates: NDA leading in 36 seats, INDIA bloc in 23 in early trends

The final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh got over on June 1. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 constituencies, with 63 being unreserved and 17 reserved for SC candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won 64 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan alliance of BSP, SP, and RLD won 15 seats. The INC-led UPA managed to get only one seat.

According to Republic-PMarq, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is expected to win 69-74 seats out of the total 80, while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 6-11.