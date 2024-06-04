Twitter
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Live Updates: NDA leading in 36 seats, INDIA bloc in 23 in early trends

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Prajwal Revanna's result keenly awaited as vote counting begins in Karnataka’s Hassan

BSP Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Prajwal Revanna's result keenly awaited as vote counting begins in Karnataka’s Hassan

Prajwal Revanna, prime accused in a sex scandal, is the NDA candidate from Hassan

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 09:31 AM IST

Prajwal Revanna's result keenly awaited as vote counting begins in Karnataka’s Hassan
Prajwal Revanna
The result of the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, where arrested JD(S) MP and sex video scandal prime accused Prajwal Revanna is the NDA candidate, is keenly awaited.

The controversy has taken the state by storm. Prajwal has been arrested, while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched a hunt for his mother, former Zila Parishad member Bhavani Revanna, in connection with a kidnapping case linked to the alleged sex scandal. His father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna was jailed and released on conditional bail. The SIT had appealed in the High Court against the granting of conditional bail to him.

Prajwal Revanna's uncle, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, has distanced himself from the scandal. Irrespective of the results, political circles have ruled out that the political career of Prajwal and his family in state politics has ended. Although the BJP continued its alliance with the JD(S) after the scandal surfaced, it firmly opposed Prajwal.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had stated that Prajwal does not deserve to be forgiven and demanded the harshest punishment for him.

JD(S) cadre reveals that despite the scandal, there is a good chance of Prajwal winning the seat. The Hassan Parliamentary seat recorded a 77.68 per cent voter turnout, indicating stiff competition. The alleged videos were released one week before voting day (April 26).

Sources said that the brutal murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath was a major issue, and there were talks of propaganda against the Deve Gowda family. However, Congress leaders ruled out the possibility of Prajwal winning, explaining that he would lose the election by a huge margin as no women and families could tolerate his actions. Sources also said that even if Prajwal wins, he will be asked to resign.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

