Coimbatore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Annamalai vs Ganapathi Rajkumar, who will win?

Intense election competition is expected in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in western Tamil Nadu in 2024.

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency stands among the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state of Tamil Nadu. Intense election competition is expected in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in western Tamil Nadu in 2024. Important candidates include the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K. Annamalai, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Ganapathi P. Rajkumar, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) Singai G. Ramachandran, and the Naam Tamilar Katchi's (NTK) Kalamani Jeganathan.

Based on the electoral roll, it is the second most populous city in Tamil Nadu, with about 30.81 lakh voters. According to the Axis My India exit poll, P Ganapaty Rajkumar, the candidate for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), won the Coimbatore Lok Sabha elections with a sizable margin, indicating victory for the opposition-led INDIA bloc. Annamalai, meanwhile, disagreed with the forecast and stated he is confident he would win the seat.