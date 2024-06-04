DMK Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

DMK Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released its candidate list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting took place in seven phases, starting on April 19, 2024. With national and regional parties announcing their candidates, the DMK, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has named 21 candidates for the elections.

Key Highlights of DMK's Candidate List

- Fresh Faces and Diversity: The list includes 11 new candidates and 10 sitting MPs. It features three women, two doctors, and six advocates.

- Seat-Sharing Pact: The list was released following CM Stalin's finalization of a seat-sharing agreement with allies in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

DMK Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Here are the DMK candidates and their respective constituencies:

1. North Chennai: Kalanidhi Veerasamy

2. South Chennai: Tamizhachi Thangapandian

3. Central Chennai: Dayanidhi Maran

4. Sriperumbudur: TR Baalu

5. Kanchipuram: Selvam

6. Arakkonam: Jagathrakshakan

7. Vellore: Kathir Anand

8. Dharmapuri: A Mani

9. Tiruvannamalai: CN Annadurai

10. Arani: Dharanivendhan

11. Kalakurichi: Malaiarasan

12. Erode: KE Prakash

13. Nilgiris: A Raja

14. Coimbatore: Ganapathy Rajkumar

15. Pollachi: K Eshwaraswamy

16. Thanjavur: S Murasoli

17. Theni: Thanga Tamilselvan

18. Thoothukudi: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

19. Tenkasi: Rani

20. Kanchipuram (SC): K Selvam

21. Perambalur: Arun Nehru