DMK Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

India
DMK Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released its candidate list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting took place in seven phases, starting on April 19, 2024. With national and regional parties announcing their candidates, the DMK, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has named 21 candidates for the elections.
Key Highlights of DMK's Candidate List
- Fresh Faces and Diversity: The list includes 11 new candidates and 10 sitting MPs. It features three women, two doctors, and six advocates.
- Seat-Sharing Pact: The list was released following CM Stalin's finalization of a seat-sharing agreement with allies in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
DMK Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Here are the DMK candidates and their respective constituencies:
1. North Chennai: Kalanidhi Veerasamy
2. South Chennai: Tamizhachi Thangapandian
3. Central Chennai: Dayanidhi Maran
4. Sriperumbudur: TR Baalu
5. Kanchipuram: Selvam
6. Arakkonam: Jagathrakshakan
7. Vellore: Kathir Anand
8. Dharmapuri: A Mani
9. Tiruvannamalai: CN Annadurai
10. Arani: Dharanivendhan
11. Kalakurichi: Malaiarasan
12. Erode: KE Prakash
13. Nilgiris: A Raja
14. Coimbatore: Ganapathy Rajkumar
15. Pollachi: K Eshwaraswamy
16. Thanjavur: S Murasoli
17. Theni: Thanga Tamilselvan
18. Thoothukudi: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
19. Tenkasi: Rani
20. Kanchipuram (SC): K Selvam
21. Perambalur: Arun Nehru