Meenakshi Seshadri recalls doing 'nerve-wracking' kissing scene with Sunny Deol in Dacait: 'It was pretty extreme'

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls doing a kissing scene with Sunny Deol in Dacait, which never made it to screens.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 08:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls doing 'nerve-wracking' kissing scene with Sunny Deol in Dacait: 'It was pretty extreme'
Meenakshi Seshadri and Sunny Deol's still from Dacait
Meenakshi Seshadri has worked with Sunny Deol in many films like Ghatak, Damini, Ghayal and more. However, she first worked with the superstar in the film Dacait, where they had a kissing scene. Recalling the same, the actress revealed why it was 'nerve-wracking'. 

In an interview with Zoom, Meenakshi Seshadri opened on doing kissing scene in Dacait with Sunny Deol, which never made it on screen and said, "My first movie with Sunny Deol was Dacait I played a village girl wearing dark make-up. We had a romantic scene where we were both on a boat before the song and we had a kissing scene. It was nerve-wracking because I am a little conservative. After my first film Painter Babu, where I wore pretty revealing clothes, I didn’t feel like repeating that. A kiss was pretty extreme. The shot never was seen by the audience because the censor board cut it." 

She further added, "But why I am saying this is because…Sunny is a gentleman. He was so relaxed and easy to work with and made the scene smooth. That’s the reason why in all the other movies Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini that I did with him, we had a very good equation and understanding with each other." 

Meenakshi Seshadri made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with the movie Painter Babu. She then went on to star in several hits and blockbusters including g Hero, Aandhi-Toofan, Meri Jung, Swati, Dilwaala, Inaam Dus Hazaar, Parivaar, Shahenshah, Mahaadev, Awaargi, Jurm and Damini among others. The actress is now away from the limelight and showbiz. She was last seen in the movie Ghayal: Once Again. 

On the other hand, Sunny Deol recently made his comeback to screens with Gadar 2 which became an all-time blockbuster. He will now be seen in the movie Lahore 1947 which marks Preity’s return to the big screen after six years. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film is currently under production. 

