Unique 4-eyed fish species discovered in Assam's Karimganj, video is viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who beat up police officers in public, led hunger strike, threatened Chief Minister, had to leave city when..

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winer and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Meet Sudha Murty’s son, left job at Narayana Murthy’s Rs 582000 crore Infosys, he is now working as…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jorhat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Gaurav Gogoi vs Topon Gogoi, who will win?

Meet actor who beat up police officers in public, led hunger strike, threatened Chief Minister, had to leave city when..

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

8 spectacular Nebula images captured by NASA

Indian cricketers to win both T20 and ODI World Cups

Common mistakes that are hindering your weight loss journey

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Anushka Sharma’s biggest hit saw controversy even before release, changed life of beggar; earned Rs 792 crore worldwide

Meet actor who beat up police officers in public, led hunger strike, threatened Chief Minister, had to leave city when..

Meet actress who was ousted from film for refusing director's marriage proposal, quit films at 32, left India, is now...

HomeViral

Viral

Unique 4-eyed fish species discovered in Assam's Karimganj, video is viral

During the severe floods affecting Assam, residents of Karimganj discovered a rare fish with four eyes and a long spine.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

Unique 4-eyed fish species discovered in Assam's Karimganj, video is viral
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Assam has been grappling with severe floods, impacting hundreds of thousands of residents. Amid the chaos, a remarkable discovery has captured the attention of many—a rare fish with four eyes. The unusual fish, also characterized by its long spine, was found in the floodwaters of Karimganj.

All India Radio News brought this discovery to light by sharing a video on social media. "A rare species of fish came up in a person's net in Karimganj district while fishing in the flood water. The fish has four eyes and a long spine," the news organization wrote. The video depicts the black and white fish surrounded by onlookers, all marveling at its unique appearance.

This discovery in Assam recalls a similar unusual find last year in the United States. A grotesque-looking fish with a long antenna-like appendage on its head was found at Crystal Cove State Park. The park authorities took to Facebook to inform the public about this intriguing species, known as the anglerfish. 

They explained, "There are more than 200 species of anglerfish worldwide, and this particular fish is most likely the Pacific Football Fish. Only females possess a long stalk on the head with bioluminescent tips used as a lure to entice prey in pitch-black water as deep as 3,000 feet!"

The park’s post further described the anglerfish’s striking features: "Their teeth, like pointed shards of glass, are transparent, and their large mouth is capable of sucking up and swallowing prey the size of their own body. While females can reach lengths of 24 inches, males only grow to about an inch long, and their sole purpose is to find a female and help her reproduce."

Concluding their post, the park authorities noted, "To see an actual angler fish intact is very rare, and it is unknown how or why these fish ended up onshore. Seeing this strange and fascinating fish is a testament to the curious diversity of marine life lurking below the water's surface in California's Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). As scientists continue to learn more about these deep-sea creatures, it's important to reflect on how much is still to be learned from our wonderful and mysterious ocean!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch viral video: Isha Ambani stuns during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Kangana Ranaut to Shashi Tharoor, know who is ahead on key seats in Exit Poll

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

Meet single mother who left abusive marriage, sold tea on a cart for 50 paisa, now earns Rs 2 lakh daily, owns famous...

India batter Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement