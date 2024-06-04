Unique 4-eyed fish species discovered in Assam's Karimganj, video is viral

During the severe floods affecting Assam, residents of Karimganj discovered a rare fish with four eyes and a long spine.

Assam has been grappling with severe floods, impacting hundreds of thousands of residents. Amid the chaos, a remarkable discovery has captured the attention of many—a rare fish with four eyes. The unusual fish, also characterized by its long spine, was found in the floodwaters of Karimganj.

All India Radio News brought this discovery to light by sharing a video on social media. "A rare species of fish came up in a person's net in Karimganj district while fishing in the flood water. The fish has four eyes and a long spine," the news organization wrote. The video depicts the black and white fish surrounded by onlookers, all marveling at its unique appearance.

This discovery in Assam recalls a similar unusual find last year in the United States. A grotesque-looking fish with a long antenna-like appendage on its head was found at Crystal Cove State Park. The park authorities took to Facebook to inform the public about this intriguing species, known as the anglerfish.

They explained, "There are more than 200 species of anglerfish worldwide, and this particular fish is most likely the Pacific Football Fish. Only females possess a long stalk on the head with bioluminescent tips used as a lure to entice prey in pitch-black water as deep as 3,000 feet!"

The park’s post further described the anglerfish’s striking features: "Their teeth, like pointed shards of glass, are transparent, and their large mouth is capable of sucking up and swallowing prey the size of their own body. While females can reach lengths of 24 inches, males only grow to about an inch long, and their sole purpose is to find a female and help her reproduce."

Concluding their post, the park authorities noted, "To see an actual angler fish intact is very rare, and it is unknown how or why these fish ended up onshore. Seeing this strange and fascinating fish is a testament to the curious diversity of marine life lurking below the water's surface in California's Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). As scientists continue to learn more about these deep-sea creatures, it's important to reflect on how much is still to be learned from our wonderful and mysterious ocean!"