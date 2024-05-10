Meet actor who built Rs 80-crore net worth from Rs 750, won National Award, quit acting to fight in Kargil War, now is..

This actor built a Rs 80-crore net worth for himself from scratch, won the National Award, but then quit films to fight in the Kargil War

The stories of rags-to-riches rise in Bollywood are plenty. Most actors who enter the industry without any support or backing from a so-called ‘Godfather’ have to make it on their own. Mny have stories of making it to the top with little behind them. One such success story is of this man who was a National Award-winning actor, before he became a shooter and farmer, building a massive property from scratch.

The actor who turned Rs 750 into Rs 80 crore

Nana Patekar was born in 1951 in a Marathi family. The actor began his film career in 1978 with a negative role in the film Gaman. But he first came to notice with the 1986 sleeper hit Ankush, which established his signature style. Over the next decade, Nana appeared in a range of films, both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, such as Parinda, Tirangaaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi, and Bhoot. He won a National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Agni Sakshi.

But Patekar’s early life was not easy. The actor grew up in a humble surroundings, having to work in a stone quarry at the age of 11. In an interview, he recounted that when he started working as an actor, his first salary was just Rs 750. His wife, whom he married in 1978, supported him with her bank job, which earned her over Rs 2000. But his success in films has meant that today, Nana Patekar earns around Rs 6 crore a year and has a net worth of Rs 80 crore.



Nana Patekar in the shooting range

Nana Patekar’s turn as a shooter and armyman

In 1990, Nana Patekar was commissioned in the Indian Territorial Army as a Captain after he underwent three-year rigorous training for his role of an Army Major in Prahaar. He worked closely with the future Army Chief General VK Singh at the time. During the Kargil War of 1999, Nana Patekar briefly put his acting career on a pause and lent his services on the front to the Maratha Light Infantry regiment as a Major. He has since continued to participate and state and national-level events as a sports shooter, even winning medals in senior age categories.

