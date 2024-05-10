Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel PM Netanyahu says ready to fight with 'fingernails' after US President Biden's warning to halt arms supplies

Meet actor who built Rs 80-crore net worth from Rs 750, won National Award, quit acting to fight in Kargil War, now is..

SBI hiring 12000 employees for various roles, total employee strength stands at…

Apple CEO Tim Cook took Rs 3000000000 pay cut in 2023, his annual salary was more than Rs…

Meet star once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; lost fame after 20 flops, top actress accused him of rape, is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who built Rs 80-crore net worth from Rs 750, won National Award, quit acting to fight in Kargil War, now is..

SBI hiring 12000 employees for various roles, total employee strength stands at…

Meet star once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; lost fame after 20 flops, top actress accused him of rape, is now..

First salaries of Bollywood superstars 

7 wheat alternatives to manage blood sugar level 

Fastest run chases in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Meet actor who built Rs 80-crore net worth from Rs 750, won National Award, quit acting to fight in Kargil War, now is..

Meet star once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; lost fame after 20 flops, top actress accused him of rape, is now..

Vijay Raaz lauds OTT for giving freedom to artistes, storytellers: 'Humare cinema mein kahani ko...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who built Rs 80-crore net worth from Rs 750, won National Award, quit acting to fight in Kargil War, now is..

This actor built a Rs 80-crore net worth for himself from scratch, won the National Award, but then quit films to fight in the Kargil War

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 10, 2024, 07:12 AM IST

article-main
Nana Patekar (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The stories of rags-to-riches rise in Bollywood are plenty. Most actors who enter the industry without any support or backing from a so-called ‘Godfather’ have to make it on their own. Mny have stories of making it to the top with little behind them. One such success story is of this man who was a National Award-winning actor, before he became a shooter and farmer, building a massive property from scratch.

The actor who turned Rs 750 into Rs 80 crore

Nana Patekar was born in 1951 in a Marathi family. The actor began his film career in 1978 with a negative role in the film Gaman. But he first came to notice with the 1986 sleeper hit Ankush, which established his signature style. Over the next decade, Nana appeared in a range of films, both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, such as Parinda, Tirangaaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi, and Bhoot. He won a National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Agni Sakshi.

But Patekar’s early life was not easy. The actor grew up in a humble surroundings, having to work in a stone quarry at the age of 11. In an interview, he recounted that when he started working as an actor, his first salary was just Rs 750. His wife, whom he married in 1978, supported him with her bank job, which earned her over Rs 2000. But his success in films has meant that today, Nana Patekar earns around Rs 6 crore a year and has a net worth of Rs 80 crore.


Nana Patekar in the shooting range

Nana Patekar’s turn as a shooter and armyman

 

In 1990, Nana Patekar was commissioned in the Indian Territorial Army as a Captain after he underwent three-year rigorous training for his role of an Army Major in Prahaar. He worked closely with the future Army Chief General VK Singh at the time. During the Kargil War of 1999, Nana Patekar briefly put his acting career on a pause and lent his services on the front to the Maratha Light Infantry regiment as a Major. He has since continued to participate and state and national-level events as a sports shooter, even winning medals in senior age categories.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'How much black money have they received?': PM Modi questions Rahul Gandhi's 'sudden silence' on Adani, Ambani

Elon Musk backed Neuralink hits big milestone, implanted brain chip completes 100 days

Google Wallet launched in India, to help users to store...

Meet actress, once rival to Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen; was sexually abused, never became a heroine, now does...

Meet 16-year-old actress, ranked most popular celeb in India, beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Alia, Deepika, Heeramandi cast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement