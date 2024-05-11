DNA TV Show: What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'mind game' to tackle BJP?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has prepared the complete blueprint of his election campaign by staying in jail for 50 days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail on interim bail for the election campaign on Friday. He put all his strength into the election campaign on Saturday. CM Kejriwal first reached the ancient Hanuman temple at Connaught Place in Delhi with his family and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Later, he first met the workers in the party office and then gave a speech. In the evening, CM Kejriwal did two road shows.

Kejriwal said that during the 50 days he spent in jail, wherein he did a lot of research on the election environment. This means CM Kejriwal has prepared the complete blueprint of his election campaign by staying in jail for 50 days. He came out of jail and cornered BJP and PM Modi in the election campaign, whose trailer was also shown in CM Kejriwal's speech on Saturday.

4-point agenda of CM Kejriwal's election campaign:

First - PM Modi government is not being formed after June 4.

Second - PM Modi will retire next year at the age of 75.

Third - If BJP wins, Amit Shah will become the Prime Minister.

Fourth - PM Modi will remove UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from the post.

It is CM Kejriwal's mind game which he prepared during the 50 days he spent in jail. CM Kejriwal has set the agenda of the election campaign for the next 20 days. The AAP convenor is playing mind games to gain election mileage by creating confusion among the voters. Mind games are behaviours that lack authenticity. They are confusing and often manipulative. Through mind games, advantage is taken by questioning the intentions of the other person. People are misled through mind games.

CM Kejriwal is claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retire next year, but it has no authenticity. CM Kejriwal has claimed that if BJP wins, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi will be removed in two months. CM Kejriwal is creating confusion among the people that Modi will make Amit Shah the Prime Minister.