UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released: Check dates for UPPCS, RO, ARO and more

The UPPSC PCS preliminary examination, also known as the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024, is scheduled for October 27, 2024, by the examination calendar.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released: Check dates for UPPCS, RO, ARO and more
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has made available the 2024 UPPSC Exam Schedule. The dates for the major exams, which include the RO, ARO, Staff Nurse, MO, and others, have been announced. Candidates can download the exam calendar by visiting the UPPSC official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS preliminary examination, also known as the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024, is scheduled for October 27, 2024, by the examination calendar. The preliminary examination for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer, etc. for 2023 will occur on December 22, 2024.

The 2023 examination for staff nurses (Unani and Ayurvedic) is scheduled for September 8, 2024, while the 2023 examination for medical officers is scheduled for August 25, 2024.
 
Staff Nurse Allopathy main exam 2023 will take place on July 28, 2024, and Assistant Town Planner preliminary exam 2023 will take place on June 30, 2024. August 18, 2024 is when the Combined State Agricultural Service Prelims exam will take place. October 20, 2024 is when the UP Technical Education Service exam 2021 will take place.

Students can downlaod the exam calender through following steps- 
1)  Candidates must visit the official site of  UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
2)Then click on UPPSC exam calender 2024 that is available on homepage.
3) Then a pdf file open, check the exam date and download the PDF.

